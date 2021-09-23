‘We’re no longer going to be silent’: Survivors of late U-M doctor’s abuse to attend regents meeting to demand answers

More than 800 former University of Michigan athletes have come forward accusing Dr. Robert Anderson of sexually abusing them during exams.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Jon Vaughn is a former star running back for Michigan football and last played in 1990. He is one of the athletes who said Anderson sexually abused them.

A University of Michigan Board of Regents meeting will be held in person on Thursday (Sept. 23). It’s an opportunity for survivors of Anderson’s abuse to speak out.

Vaughn traveled to Michigan from Texas to attend the meeting.

“We feel dehumanized, we feel disrespected,” Vaughn said. “One of our goals tomorrow is sit down across from the Acker and other regents and I’m going to introduce them to Jon Vaughn, not John Doe.”

Since coming to terms with the abuse, Vaughn has been speaking with other former athletes. He said the longer the process goes on, the more painful it is for the survivors.

“There are a thousand plus victims that need closure. Guys are dying. Guys are falling back into alcoholism. I’ve heard from so many guys facing so many ills because of this,” Vaughn said. “From 88 through 1990 you could call my name on the field, but you won’t say my name in this case. And I think that’s where we stand. United in solidarity in this case as victims and survivors -- that we’re no longer going to be silent.”

Vaughn also thinks some of the unexpected people will show up on Thursday to give their gathering ahead of the regents’ meeting a lot of energy.

