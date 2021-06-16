Dozens gather at University of Michigan, demand full investigation into Dr. Anderson

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – People gathered Wednesday morning outside Michigan Stadium to demand the University of Michigan launch a full investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse committed by the late Dr. Robert Anderson.

The story of Anderson’s alleged abuse shifted Wednesday from Bo Schembechler to a larger perspective. Three former Michigan students -- two of them athletes -- came forward and said the University itself is the problem and changes are necessary. They want the university to open its records and admit to the Anderson problem in full.

Former University of Michigan student broadcaster Richard Goldman -- who knew Schembechler, Anderson and former athletic director Don Canham -- said he was seeking a referral to get a migraine treatment and was molested by Anderson.

“The games have to stop. Whatever I think of Bo doesn’t matter. Can we laser focus on the fact that the employee went to the employer, the employer was Don Cahham?” Goldman said. “The 60′s and 70′s don’t matter. Why? Because he had from 1981-1983 to do something about Dr. Robert Anderson and he did nothing.”

Former Wolverine running back Jon Vaughn gave a more in-depth understanding of the abuse. He said due to his mother’s cancer, he was required to have a more invasive examination from Anderson.

“Open up my personal records and show me the chain of custody of where my sperm samples I was forced to give under the hocus pocus and disguise of medical treatment and research in athletes like me,” Vaughn said.

The University of Michigan released the following statement Wednesday:

The University of Michigan is actively engaged in a confidential, court-guided mediation process with the survivors of Dr. Anderson’s abuse and we remain focused on that process. The WilmerHale investigation team had full access to all available information; they decided what to review and what to consider. Their report made it clear that many survivors required confidentiality as a condition for speaking. University of Michigan

