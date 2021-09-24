Get creative at Motawi Tileworks workshop and sale in October

Motawi's signature art tiles in its gallery at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Create your own custom tiles and buy artwork from Motawi Tileworks.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, stop by the Ann Arbor company to design a unique tile at an outdoor Make-a-Tile workshop.

Participants will pay $5 for their first tile and $10 for each additional tile. Workshop creations will be glazed in a glossy amber. They will be available for pickup on or after November 10, said Motawi Tileworks Marketing Coordinator Rebecca Jackson.

Those unable to pick up their masterpieces will pay $15 for shipping.

Community members can drop in until 2:30 p.m.

During the workshop, there will also be a staff art sale in the Motawi Tileworks indoor boneyard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items on sale include ceramics, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking and printmaking.

Face masks are required at both events.

Motawi Tileworks is at 170 Enterprise Drive.