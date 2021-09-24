Cloudy icon
Get creative at Motawi Tileworks workshop and sale in October

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Motawi's signature art tiles in its gallery at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Create your own custom tiles and buy artwork from Motawi Tileworks.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, stop by the Ann Arbor company to design a unique tile at an outdoor Make-a-Tile workshop.

Participants will pay $5 for their first tile and $10 for each additional tile. Workshop creations will be glazed in a glossy amber. They will be available for pickup on or after November 10, said Motawi Tileworks Marketing Coordinator Rebecca Jackson.

Those unable to pick up their masterpieces will pay $15 for shipping.

Community members can drop in until 2:30 p.m.

During the workshop, there will also be a staff art sale in the Motawi Tileworks indoor boneyard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items on sale include ceramics, mixed media, jewelry, woodworking and printmaking.

Face masks are required at both events.

Motawi Tileworks is at 170 Enterprise Drive.

