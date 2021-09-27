Jewish Family Services hosting inaugural one-mile walk, fundraiser in Ann Arbor on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Jewish Family Services is inviting members of the local community to walk a mile in their clients’ shoes on Sunday.

The event, which is free to participants, aims to shed light on the many issues their clients face on a daily basis.

Whether it be new refugees, families dealing with food insecurity, older adults or individuals in need of mental health services, JFS continues to serve community members in times of need as it has since 1993.

Participants in the inaugural “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” fundraiser are encouraged to invite friends and family to sponsor their walk.

Event details:

9 a.m. - Check-in begins at the Old National Bank parking lot (2723 S. State Street)

10 a.m. - Walk begins. The walk will start in the Old National Bank building parking lot and finish at the JFS building

10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Post-walk celebrations with activities, refreshments and prizes will take place at JFS (2245 S. State Street)

Shuttles will be available to transit individuals who are not comfortable making the walk.

To register for the event, click here.

To learn more about JFS, visit www.jfsannarbor.org.