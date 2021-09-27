Motor City to Tree Town bus service restarting mid October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hourly trips by the Detroit to Ann Arbor Express Bus Service (D2A2) are set to return on Monday, Oct. 18.

Organized by the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) and Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, D2A2 connects the two cities with daily trips.

Buses departing Ann Arbor will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with limited weekend buses leaving Tree Town between 9:45 a.m. and 8:15 p.m.

“Both communities have been asking us when the D2A2 service would be coming back and we’re happy to finally announce its return,” said TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter in a release. “The connectivity this service provides will make it easier for commuters to get to jobs in Ann Arbor and Detroit.”

Base fare for one-way tickets costs $8. Those who buy tickets in advance will only pay $6. Seniors or those with disabilities are eligible for $4 fares while commuters can buy a bundle of 10 rides for $50.

Advance ticket reservations start on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Now that our workforce is returning to in person and entertainment venues are welcoming fans back, we are extremely excited to announce the restart of the service. Our board, staff, and transit partners worked hard to make this return possible. It’s time for the return of D2A2,” said RTA interim general manager Ben Stupka in a release.

Started in March 2020, the route was suspended one month later due to health concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be operated by Michigan Flyer.

Community members can board D2A2 buses at the Blake Transit Center at 328 S. 5th Ave. in downtown Ann Arbor.

Learn more at d2a2.com.