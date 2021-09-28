Clear icon
All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor hosting first fall Green Fair on Friday

A2Zero event showcases green businesses, nonprofits

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Credit: City of Ann Arbor
Credit: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor will hold its first autumn Green Fair on Friday showcasing the many green efforts underway in the area.

From 6-9 p.m., members of the public can explore several exhibits along downtown Main Street showcasing local businesses and nonprofits committed to green practices, as well as A2Zero collaborators.

A2Zero is the city’s initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the event and learn how they can help the city reach its carbon neutrality goals and how to forge a cleaner environment.

“Check out some energy saving appliances; learn from interactive solar displays; ask questions of solar installers; learn about green commuting options like electric vehicles, e-bikes, and The Ride; engage with local green businesses and non-profits; or just enjoy some live entertainment - whatever you do, there’s something for everyone at Green Fair,” reads a city release.

This year’s Green Fair is partnering with Ann Arbor SPARK for the first time during its weeklong a2Tech360 event, which celebrates local innovation.

To learn more about A2Zero, click here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

