Washtenaw Community College hosting virtual career fair with 60 employers on Oct. 15

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to participate in Washtenaw Community College’s virtual career fair set for Oct. 15.

The fair will feature up to 60 employers in multiple industries, including healthcare, automotive and hospitality who are looking to fill positions.

The event will be split into two sessions, with the first taking place from 9 a.m. to noon and the second session taking place from 1 to 4 p.m. The employers will be split across both sessions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register for both slots to meet with as many hiring managers as possible. There will be opportunities to speak one-on-one with company representatives and browse the “virtual lobby” where employers will each have a booth.

To register, visit wccnet.edu/careerfair.

Confirmed employers for the event include:

Beaumont Health System

Doordash

Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor

Fedex Ground

IHA

LaFontaine Automotive Group

Manpower Inc. of S.E. Michigan

Michigan Medicine

University of Michigan Information and Technology Services

WCC Human Resources

XPO Logistics

Zingerman’s Community of Businesses

New employers may be added over the next couple of weeks and participants are encouraged to check the event site for updates.

“We’re excited to offer a robust lineup of employers at our fall career fair,” director of WCC’s Center for Career Success, Cheryl Harvey, said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for people in career transition to explore the wide variety of jobs hiring managers are looking to fill.

“With options to connect with employers via laptops, smart phones or tablets, the format is very convenient and simple to navigate through.”

WCC’s Center for Career Success hosts fall and spring career fairs annually, as well as other workshops and events. To see a full calendar of events, visit wccnet.edu/career-events.