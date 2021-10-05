Ann Arbor: Deadline to upgrade resident water meters Oct. 11

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has nearly completed its water meter upgrade project and is reminding remaining residents who haven’t taken part to schedule appointments as soon as possible.

According to the city, in addition to replacing old meters, the city’s contractor, staff and Utility Metering Solutions have been conducting water safety surveys and water service line inspections that are required by Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Despite the project being slowed by the pandemic, the city has completed more than 80% of the work. Still, officials said there is more critical work to be done.

“Unfortunately, some 5,000 meters have yet to be upgraded, along with the corresponding service line inspections and safety surveys,” read a city announcement. “It is vital that residents and property owners who have yet to schedule this work (or requested deferment due to the COVID pandemic) do so before Oct. 11, 2021.”

Failing to do so could mean homeowners would face additional charges on water bills, said city officials, who said the work is “not optional.”

Water meter replacement takes anywhere from 30-60 minutes and requires a brief water service interruption.

To schedule an appointment, or request a deferment due to the pandemic, click here.