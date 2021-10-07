New exhibition featuring emerging artists at Gutman Gallery kicks off Satuday

Guests at the Gutman Gallery in Ann Arbor before the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, the Gutman Gallery will welcome a new exhibit featuring young, novice or emerging artists.

Highlighting 22 jury-selected works of art from 15 rising artists “Emerge” opens to guests during The Guild’s A2 Artoberfest, a fine art fair happening this Saturday and Sunday.

Pieces were selected by local teaching artist, Payton Cook, to show a variety of techniques, styles and artistic media. Selected artists range in age from middle schoolers to adults recently pursuing their creative passions, The Guild of Artists & Artisans said in a release.

Gutman Gallery, at 118 N. Fourth Ave., will be open for extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday during A2 Artoberfest. “Emerge” artists Tia Sunshine Dye, Jes Zilla, and Donald Woodward will have their own booths at the event in front of the gallery.

All community members entering the gallery are asked to wear masks, The Guild said. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up and gallery capacity has been limited to 15 people at a time.

Those unable to visit the new exhibition during A2 Artoberfest can stop by the gallery on Friday, October 15, for a socially distanced reception from 4-6 p.m. Find details are on Facebook.

“Emerge” will be at the gallery until November 6.

Gutman Gallery is regularly open between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.