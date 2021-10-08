Werewolves, zombies, creatures, oh my! Monster Petting Farm taking over Ann Arbor’s Domino’s Farm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members won’t find baby goats, rabbits or cows at a spooky petting farm coming to at Domino’s Farm.

For two weekends in October, Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is bringing its “Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm” to Tree Town.

The event is part petting zoo, part Halloween haunt and part live stage show.

“This is not your typical jump-out-and-scream haunted event,” said Brodie H. Brockie, who wrote and directed the show. “This is an immersive story brought to life by talented local actors. There is a good deal of comedy, some action and, of course, some spooky thrills, too.”

Participants will take a guided tour as they pass free-range zombies, penned werewolves and a newly-discovered monster. Ann Arbor’s howling musician Violin Monster will also be prowling around the farm.

Here’s the deal:

Ticket times for the petting farm are scheduled between 7-10:15 p.m. on four dates:

Friday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 29

Saturday, Oct. 30

No tickets will be sold at the venue and must be pre-ordered online here.

Tickets cost $20 per person. Candy bags in customized cups can be added to tickets for $5. Quantities are limited.

Those 3-years-old and younger can attend for free but all minors must attend with someone age 16 and older. The event is not wheelchair accessible and takes between 30-45 minutes, according to the ticket website.

“Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm” will be at 3001 Earhart Rd.