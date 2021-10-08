Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Werewolves, zombies, creatures, oh my! Monster Petting Farm taking over Ann Arbor’s Domino’s Farm

This isn’t an ordinary petting farm

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ghosts Holding a Carved Pumpkin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members won’t find baby goats, rabbits or cows at a spooky petting farm coming to at Domino’s Farm.

For two weekends in October, Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is bringing its “Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm” to Tree Town.

The event is part petting zoo, part Halloween haunt and part live stage show.

“This is not your typical jump-out-and-scream haunted event,” said Brodie H. Brockie, who wrote and directed the show. “This is an immersive story brought to life by talented local actors. There is a good deal of comedy, some action and, of course, some spooky thrills, too.”

Participants will take a guided tour as they pass free-range zombies, penned werewolves and a newly-discovered monster. Ann Arbor’s howling musician Violin Monster will also be prowling around the farm.

Here’s the deal:

Ticket times for the petting farm are scheduled between 7-10:15 p.m. on four dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 22
  • Saturday, Oct. 23
  • Friday, Oct. 29
  • Saturday, Oct. 30

No tickets will be sold at the venue and must be pre-ordered online here.

Tickets cost $20 per person. Candy bags in customized cups can be added to tickets for $5. Quantities are limited.

Those 3-years-old and younger can attend for free but all minors must attend with someone age 16 and older. The event is not wheelchair accessible and takes between 30-45 minutes, according to the ticket website.

“Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm” will be at 3001 Earhart Rd.

The Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is presenting its latest spooky show at Domino's Farm in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Civic Theatre)

