United Way of Washtenaw County to host series of conversations on racial inequity

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County will soon launch a brand-new series of community conversations sparked by its highly engaged 21-Day Equity Challenges.

UWWC sees the conversations as a way to continue its equity work in the community, and each quarterly talk will take place virtually. UWWC reported that more than 10,000 people participated in its previous four equity challenges.

For the Community Conversations series, UWWC is partnering with ChangeWorks LLC to shine a light on racial inequity.

The first event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 via Zoom.

“We have heard from prior Equity Challenge participants that they wanted to continue the conversation and create a space for learning and action,” Pam Smith, UWWC CEO said in a release. ”The conversations will explore how individuals can advance racial equity and disrupt the impacts of racism, within themselves, their workplace, and community.”

According to a news release, the first conversation will focus on schools, children and parenting and how race and racial identity intersect to:

Explore more deeply how racial justice concerns affect your life.

Deepen your understanding of the impacts of structural racism on others.

Identify the structural racism dynamics that generate these lived experiences.

Identify steps you can take, alone or with others, to promote racial justice.

The event will feature a panel discussion led by local parents Yen Azzaro, Xan Morgan and Alisha Spencer, and will also feature facilitated breakout groups.

The event is free and open to the public. To sign up, click here.