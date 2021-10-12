University of Michigan: Student COVID cases remain at ‘low-level plateau’ in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan officials reported on Tuesday that new COVID-19 cases among students remain “at a low-level plateau.”

Meanwhile, new cases among employees continue to remain stable, officials said.

U-M has also been conducting wastewater surveillance to track COVID activity on campus and in the surrounding area, which has been consistent with the school’s testing data in detecting low amounts of the virus locally.

Cases among U-M students now account for 5% of all Washtenaw County cases -- down from 7% last week. The occupancy rate of the school’s Quarantine & Isolation Housing has also fallen slightly over the past week to 2% -- down from 3.8%.

University Health Service reported conducting 663 tests last week with 19 confirmed positive cases -- a positivity rate of 2.9%. Consistent with previous weeks, most students who contract the virus are reporting having mild symptoms. This, as 96% of students have self-reported that they are fully vaccinated.

To see U-M’s COVID data dashboard, click here.