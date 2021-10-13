Ann Arbor firefighters put out fire at University of Michigan Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, firefighters from Ann Arbor Fire Department extinguished a challenging mechanical fire at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the department was notified of a fire alarm and smoke-like odor at the hospital. When firefighters arrived they were told of a fire on the third floor, which has no patients.

The alarm was upgraded as crews found heavy smoke and an active fire in a large air handling unit, the Fire Department said in a post on Facebook.

Sprinklers on the hospital’s third floor had been activated but could not extinguish the fire on their own. Firefighters used a 250-foot high-rise hose line to put out the fire and looked for more smoke and fires in the upper floors of the hospital.

“Firefighters did outstanding work with this very challenging fire,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy in a statement.

“We have planned and trained for high-rise fires for the last 18-months and today all of that effort paid off; our firefighters performed flawlessly. U-M Police, U-M Hospital Security, U-M Hospital Facilities, Ann Arbor Police, and HART Huron Valley all assisted with the successful outcome along with mutual aid fire departments.”

Crews from Ann Arbor, Scio, Pittsfield, Superior and Northfield townships fire departments assisted with the alarms, as well as Saline Area Fire Department.