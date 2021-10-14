A4 giveaway alert: Enter to win tickets to Ypsilanti’s Wiard’s Orchards

An old Wiard's firetruck has been turned into slides for children.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – With just a few short weeks left until the end of October, we’ve partnered up with Wiard’s Orchards to give away free tickets to the Ypsilanti agritainment destination.

Here’s how it works:

A4 readers who subscribe to our newsletter can enter the giveaway for a chance to win either a family 4-pack of tickets to the Wiard’s daytime Country Fair or a pair of tickets to its nighttime haunted thrill park.

The family 4-pack includes entry to the Country Fair and its free attractions, including slides, swings, hayrides and a plethora of fun. 🎟️

The pair of Night Terrors tickets includes entry to four spooky haunts including the Mineshaft, Hayride of the Lost, the Asylum and the Haunted Barn. 👻

Read: Wiard’s Orchards brings delights and frights to Washtenaw County

Those who enter must be 18-years-old or older and can only enter once.

Two winners will be chosen after the giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and contacted about their prize.

Make sure to enter soon and share the link with friends and family who may want to enter.

Want to see the attractions? Check out the Wiard’s Orchards Facebook page or Instagram.

Enter below