Wiard’s Orchards brings delights and frights to Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Where can you find a petting pen, inflatable slides, tractor rides, fire trucks, orchards, a pumpkin patch, cider, doughnuts and haunted houses?

If you guess Wiard’s Orchards, you’re right.

Wiard's Orchards has been serving the Washtenaw County community for 184 years. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Started in 1837, the Ypsilanti business has been operating for 184 years. This year, Washtenaw County community members can visit its family-friendly daytime fair and spooky night-time terrors.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Wiard’s is a wholesome County Fair offering a corn maze, petting pen with goats and llamas, a corn crib (think of a sandbox with corn), wagon rides, slides, swings, playgrounds, U-pick pumpkins and mini-golf.

An old Wiard's firetruck has been turned into slides for children. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

On the weekends, additional activities are set up including bounce houses, an apple cannon, fire truck rides, a bungee run, karaoke, mini tractor races, a paintball splatter gallery and a moonwalk.

Ad

County Fair tickets cost $16 per person Wednesdays through Fridays and $21.25 per person on the weekends. Wiard’s fans can get the most bang for their buck by buying a season pass for $38. Season pass holders can visit the County Fair as many times as they want during open hours during the week and weekend.

Swings at one of many playgrounds at the Wiard's Orchards County Fair. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

The Quacker Rapids game at the Wiard's Orchards County Fair in Ypsilanti, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

But when the sun goes down, things get spooky. The Ypsilanti orchards turn into the Night Terrors thrill park with haunted houses and a haunted hayride. Each attraction is themed, ranging from an asylum with the crazed Dr. Jeremiah Wiard to a haunted hayride through the forest.

Adventurous visitors can test their courage at the Hayride of the Lost, the Mindshaft, the Ultimate Haunted Barn and the Asylum.

Tickets cost $19 for the Mindshaft, the Ultimate Haunted Barn and the Asylum, and $25 for the Hayride of the Lost. Those who want a good scare all night should buy a Full Scream Ahead ticket and add a visit to the property’s fifth spooky sideshow, Alien Caged Clowns in 3D.

Ad

Ready to visit? We’ve partnered with Wiard’s to give our readers a chance at winning either a family 4-pack of tickets to the County Fair or 2 tickets to the Night Terrors attractions. Giveaway coming soon!