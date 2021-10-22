Partly Cloudy icon
Several roads to close in Ann Arbor for Sunday marathon

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Sunday, many roads around Tree Town will be closed between 3 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon.

Starting at 8 a.m., runners will race along roads during a full marathon, half-marathon, a 10K and a 5K.

Read: Probility Ann Arbor Marathon returns on Sunday with spotlight on mental health

Every year, the event supports local charities with this year’s focus on mental health. Charities supported on Sunday include Ozone House, Mood Lifters, the Corner Health Center and Lost Voices.

The marathon was postponed in 2020, and again in early 2021, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s which areas will be closed for the race, according to the city:

  • S. 5th Ave. to Hill Street
  • Hill Street to Brown Street
  • Brown Street to Hoover Avenue
  • Hoover Avenue to Division Street
  • Division Street to Hill Street
  • Hill Street to East University Avenue
  • East University Avenue across the pedestrian mall to North University Avenue
  • Palmer Field path to Observatory Street
  • Observatory Street to Geddes Avenue
  • Geddes Avenue to E. Huron River Dr.
  • E. Huron River Dr. to N. Dixboro Rd
  • N. Dixboro Rd to Gallup Park pathway
  • Gallup Park pathway through Mitchell Field to Fuller Road
  • the Fuller Road sidewalk to the East Medical Center Drive sidewalk to the entrance of Nichols Arboretum
  • Nichols Arboretum trails to Washington Heights

