Washtenaw County Health Department to start offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Starting Tuesday, eligible Washtenaw County residents will have access to doses of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots, the Health Department said.

The boosters will be available at October drive-through clinics and ongoing walk-in clinics by the Washtenaw County Health Department at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti.

Currently, the department offers boosters of the Pfizer vaccine and initial doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines.

Those eligible will be able to choose which vaccine they receive on Tuesday and beyond, the Health Department said. Individuals should speak with their doctor to see which dose is appropriate.

Appointments at the clinics are not required but community members are asked to bring their vaccination cards and identification.

Clinics at the Health Department are held every Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m., 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; and every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Booster Shot Eligibility

According to the Health Department, those who initially received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial series if they fall into one of the following groups:

Adults 65-years-old and older

Adults age 18 and above living in long-term care settings

Adults age 18 and above with underlying medical conditions

Adults age 18 and above who work or live in a high-risk setting

Pfizer or Moderna recipients who are considered immunocompromised can receive their boosters 28 days after the second dose of their initial vaccination.

Individuals age 18 and older who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a COVID-19 booster dose two months after their initial dose.

Updates about booster shots and vaccinations can be found on the Health Department COVID-19 vaccination website.

