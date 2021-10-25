U-M students engage with Mott Children’s patients, families at fall-themed event

ANN ARBOR – Undergraduate students at the University of Michigan and therapists at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital held a pumpkin carving and fall-themed event for pediatric patients and their families on Sunday.

The event took place on Ingalls Mall and was organized by students with Dance Marathon at U-M -- one of the largest student organizations on campus which fundraises for pediatric therapies at Mott.

Their efforts culminate annually with VictorThon, an event in which student members dance for 24 hours straight to raise funds and awareness.

Kid-friendly activity stations were set up throughout the event on Ingalls Mall on Oct. 24, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

“This is our first family-centered event of the year,” said DMUM engagement events chair Ellie Hayhurst. “This is the first chance for us to get together, meet each other and kind of start building those relationships that we have throughout the year.

“The goal of the event is to bring our dancers, our members of the organization closer to our cause. As we’re fundraising throughout the year, it’s definitely important to have chances like this where you can interact with the kids that you’re actually raising money for.”

At the event, several tables were set up with therapists and students leading fun, interactive therapies that are offered at Mott. Children were given trick-or-treat bags to collect candy at each station.

Therapists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital lead a mask-making activity at the event on Oct. 24, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

Planning director for DMUM, Andrea Yousif, said the organization is made up of students from various fields of study.

“We are composed of undergraduate students ranging from all four years,” said Yousif. “We tend to have a variety of business, data medicine, pre-health and psychology (students). There’s a lot of interest in what we do and passion from all areas.”

Andrea Yousif, planning director for Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan. (Meredith Bruckner)

To learn more about DMUM, visit www.dmum.org/victorthon.