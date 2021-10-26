Annual YpsiGLOW to light up Ypsilanti Friday

An YpsiGLOW procession. | Photo courtesy of the YpsiGLOW website, Myra Klarman Photography.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Friday, the yearly ypsiGLOW event will take over downtown Ypsilanti, Depot Town and Cross Street with luminaries, glow sticks, light-up costumes, video projections and more.

Starting at 6 p.m., shining attendees can join the GLOW Stroll + Roll procession, shop deals at local businesses, watch performances and participate in activities.

Created by WonderFool Productions, ypsiGLOW is one of three festive parades in the Ann Arbor area that celebrates local creativity.

Here’s what you need to know:

Go go dancing, hula hooping, belly dancing and shadow puppets activities and art installations will be offered at different locations throughout the night.

Several businesses will offer swag, door prizes, deals and costume contests including 24th Cheesecakerie, Unicorn Feed & Supply Co., and This, That & the ODDer Thing.

Attendees can watch the Ypsilanti High School Choir, musician John E. Lawrence and the Breathe Easy music group perform at Riverside Park until 10 p.m.

More music will be at eateries around the area including 734 Brewing Co., Thompson & Co.’s, Ypsi Alehouse, and Ziggy’s.

GLOW TV will premiere in the window of Puffer Red and on Facebook for those glowing from home.

The after procession party will be held at Keystone Bar & Arcade.

Visit the YpsiGLOW website for more details or to view a map of the celebration area.