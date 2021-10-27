Cloudy icon
Robotically fabricated wooden pavilion on display at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Faculty and students at the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning are seen installing the robotically fabricated structure at Matthaei Botanical Gardens. (©UMTaubmanCollege)

ANN ARBOR – A new pavilion is now on public display at University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

The structure was designed by faculty, research assistants and students at U-M’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning and was built “through robot and human collaboration.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the robotically fabricated pavilion took place on Sunday, where Dean Jonathan Massey and project lead assistant professor Arash Adel made brief remarks.

The state-of-the-art structure was built using regionally sourced, standard off-the-shelf lumber. The low-carbon, sustainable construction was executed Taubman’s ADR Laboratory’s robotic fabrication facilities.

“This outdoor structure offers new public gathering points while maintaining an open-air condition marked by pandemic times,” reads a news release.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N Dixboro Rd.

