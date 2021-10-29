University of Michigan issues call for volunteers for upcoming peony centennial

The first blooms of the season on May 29, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The Nichols Arboretum Peony Garden will celebrate 100 years in June.

Garden staff are planning a wide variety of peony-centric events and have begun their search for volunteers.

Roles include being a garden ambassador, assisting with event coordination and set up and more during peak bloom weekend -- set for June 3.

The garden draws visitors from all over the world each year. It is currently the largest collection of herbaceous peonies dating pre-1950 in North America. These varieties can be found on the main grid of the garden. Other plants include classic to mid-20th-century tree peonies and intersectional (Itoh) peonies which are a hybrid between herbaceous peonies and tree peonies.

In peak bloom, its nearly 800 peonies can display up to 10,000 flowers.

It is a top Ann Arbor destination in the late spring and early summer, and it has become a central part of local life.

“We’ve had the privilege to witness U-M students, alumni, families, community members, and so many others experiencing memories that are deeply rooted in the garden and bloom time, whether that’s a marriage proposal in the garden, graduation photos among the sea of peony colors, or a child toddling near the blooms for the first time,” wrote Peony Garden staff.

Interested in volunteering? You can sign up here.