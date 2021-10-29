Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan issues call for volunteers for upcoming peony centennial

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The first blooms of the season on May 29, 2018. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
ANN ARBOR – The Nichols Arboretum Peony Garden will celebrate 100 years in June.

Garden staff are planning a wide variety of peony-centric events and have begun their search for volunteers.

Roles include being a garden ambassador, assisting with event coordination and set up and more during peak bloom weekend -- set for June 3.

The garden draws visitors from all over the world each year. It is currently the largest collection of herbaceous peonies dating pre-1950 in North America. These varieties can be found on the main grid of the garden. Other plants include classic to mid-20th-century tree peonies and intersectional (Itoh) peonies which are a hybrid between herbaceous peonies and tree peonies.

In peak bloom, its nearly 800 peonies can display up to 10,000 flowers.

It is a top Ann Arbor destination in the late spring and early summer, and it has become a central part of local life.

“We’ve had the privilege to witness U-M students, alumni, families, community members, and so many others experiencing memories that are deeply rooted in the garden and bloom time, whether that’s a marriage proposal in the garden, graduation photos among the sea of peony colors, or a child toddling near the blooms for the first time,” wrote Peony Garden staff.

Interested in volunteering? You can sign up here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

