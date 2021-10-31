Cloudy icon
Mutual aid clinic to offer car repair, food, pet supplies, COVID vaccinations in November

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Saturday, Nov. 13, Washtenaw County residents can have minor repairs done on their cars during a free “Pull Over Prevention” clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Estabrook School in Ypsilanti.

Part of a series of monthly clinics organized by Southeast MI Pullover Prevention, the aim is to reduce potentially dangerous interactions with law enforcement and immigration authorities. Car lights, tires and fluids levels will be checked and fixed during the November event.

Additionally, the Washtenaw County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, a social media event posting says.

Pet Pals Mutual Aid will be onsite offering free pet supplies, and the FedUp Ministries food truck will hand out free food. Snacks and COVID-19 supplies will also be provided by event organizers.

The November clinic will also act as a supply drive for winter gear, hygiene products and laundry supplies such as detergent, bath soaps and dryer sheets.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up through Google. Donations are being accepted through Paypal.

If the event is canceled due to the weather, a makeup day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20.

Estabrook School is at 1555 W. Cross St.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

