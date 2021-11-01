Ann Arbor boy scouts to run food drive to help community members in need

ANN ARBOR – This month, members of local Boy Scouts Troop 27 and Cub Scout Pack 27 will be running a local drive for Scouting for Food -- the country’s second largest food drive.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Scouts will be posting flyers on the doors of homes in the St. Francis Parish area of Ann Arbor. On Sunday, Nov. 14, the Scouts will return to pick up bags of food from participating households.

Don’t live in the area surrounding St. Francis of Assisi Parish but want to get involved?

Community members can bring non-perishable goods to St. Francis Parish from 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 14. Scouts are requesting that food items include canned food, cereal, juice, pasta and peanut butter.

Collected items will be distributed to the following local organizations:

Hope Clinic (Ypsilanti)

Foundations Preschool (Ann Arbor)

Catholic Social Services Northside Pantry (Ann Arbor)

“As Scouts, we know how fortunate we are to have a warm meal every night — whether around the campfire or at the kitchen table,” reads an event release. “We also know that not everyone is so lucky during this unprecedented time.”

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is located at 2250 E. Stadium Blvd.