Ann Arbor’s TheRide bus system impacted by recent cyberattack

Investigation into the attack ongoing

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Buses line up at Briarwood Mall to shuttle crowds to the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 19, 2019.
Buses line up at Briarwood Mall to shuttle crowds to the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 19, 2019. (TheRide)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, which operates the Tree Town’s TheRide public transit service, has announced that it is the victim of a recent cyberattack.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation, our team immediately began taking action. We shut down many of our systems, including our real-time bus information and in-office assistance while we assessed the situation,” said TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter in a release.

“We are working hard to restore our real-time bus information and other tools as quickly as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as we work through this.”

The cyberattack caused disruptions to real-time bus information and other systems, TheRide said. Bus service operated uninterrupted while the organization worked to restore the information systems.

Law enforcement was notified of the attack and an investigation is ongoing, TheRide said.

Bus service information can be found on TheRide’s website or at 734-996-0400.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

