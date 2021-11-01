Ann Arbor’s TheRide is asking for public input as it focuses on next 25 years

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, is seeking public feedback as part of its long-term project called TheRide 2045.

TheRide, which serves the greater Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area, will be accepting community ideas and comments through Nov. 19.

Four meetings -- two virtual and two in-person -- will take place starting this week to help engage community members on the future of the transit system.

“As we look to the future of transit in our community, we want to focus on improving social equity by increasing access to jobs and housing,” Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide said in a release. “We also want to help the environment and economy, while ensuring the community’s needs are met.

“We want to hear from our riders and community members to find out what’s important to them. We hope everyone can attend one of our meetings to learn more about our plan and provide their thoughts and ideas to help us to develop the community’s long-term vision for transit.”

To provide feedback, community members can:

Attend in-person or virtual meetings

Visit TheRide.org

Email 2045@TheRide.org

Call 734-794-1880

Send mail to AAATA c/o TheRide 2045, 2700 S. Industrial Highway Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Virtual meeting schedule:

In-person meeting/drop-in session schedule:

Nov. 8 : 1-7 p.m. at Ypsilanti Transit Center, 200 Pearl St., Ypsilanti

Nov. 9: 1-7 p.m. at Blake Transit Center, 313 S. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor

According to a release, face coverings must be worn when attending in-person meetings and drop-in sessions.

COVID-19 safety measures currently in place on TheRide’s buses:

Customers are required to wear a face covering, per federal law.

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers separate drivers and riders.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information about TheRide 2045, visit TheRide.org.