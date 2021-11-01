Your guide to Election Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s Election Day on Tuesday across Michigan and here in Ann Arbor, residents will go to the polls in a Special Election to vote on four City Charter amendment proposals.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Residents who are not yet registered to vote can register in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Day. To register, bring proof of residency to the City Clerk’s Office at Larcom City Hall.

What’s on the ballot

The four amendment proposals to the City Charter include emergency procurement, procedures of best value purchasing, ranked choice voting and monetary limits on purchases.

Read more about each proposal here

Where to vote

This election, there has been a change to the polling place for voters in precincts 3-6 and 3-9. Instead of Scarlett Middle School, the polling place for these precincts has been changed to Mitchell Elementary at 3550 Pittsview Drive. The schools are close in proximity and signs will be posted to assist voters to the proper location.

Ad

For a full list of polling places, click here. To see a ward boundaries map, click here.

Read: Michigan General Election 2021 voter guide: What to know before voting on Nov. 2

Line tracker, selfies and more

Want to check the status of the line at your polling place before you head over? You can see estimated wait times with the city’s Election Day Line Tracker, which includes links to maps and directions and photos of each building.

Ad

Show off your civic pride with an “I voted” selfie with special posters that will be up at all polling places. Sharing on social media? Users are asked to use the hashtag #A2Votes when posting their selfies.

The three winning designs of the city’s recent “I Voted” Sticker design contest will be featured in this election. Voters can pick them up after casting their vote. See the winning designs here.