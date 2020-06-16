Here are the winning designs of Ann Arbor’s ‘I Voted’ sticker contest

ANN ARBOR – The City Clerk’s Office has announced the winners of the city’s 2020 “I Voted” sticker contest, launched earlier this year.

Local artists, students and more were invited to submit their best designs ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Votes from the public and a panel of judges selected the finalists. The City Clerk’s Office hopes the local designed custom stickers will encourage voter turnout in the upcoming election season.

Here are the winning designs, from the city of Ann Arbor’s website:

Ann Arbor's 2020 "I Voted" sticker contest winners. (City of Ann Arbor)

Judges included:

Christopher Taylor, Mayor

Jan Davies McDermott, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy

Jonah Copi, Ann Arbor Public Art Commission

Dirk Mayhew, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy

Jennifer Sheppard, Ann Arbor Public Schools

Kelly Speth, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy

Stephanie Rowden, UM School of Art & Design

Leah Cordero, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy

Hannah Smotrich, UM School of Art & Design

Jennifer Alexa, Deputy City Clerk

Steve Gerhart, Deputy City Clerk

Congratulations to the winners!