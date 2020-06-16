Here are the winning designs of Ann Arbor’s ‘I Voted’ sticker contest
Residents young and old submitted designs for city’s next ‘I Voted’ stickers
ANN ARBOR – The City Clerk’s Office has announced the winners of the city’s 2020 “I Voted” sticker contest, launched earlier this year.
Local artists, students and more were invited to submit their best designs ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Votes from the public and a panel of judges selected the finalists. The City Clerk’s Office hopes the local designed custom stickers will encourage voter turnout in the upcoming election season.
Here are the winning designs, from the city of Ann Arbor’s website:
Judges included:
- Christopher Taylor, Mayor
- Jan Davies McDermott, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
- Jonah Copi, Ann Arbor Public Art Commission
- Dirk Mayhew, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
- Jennifer Sheppard, Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Kelly Speth, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
- Stephanie Rowden, UM School of Art & Design
- Leah Cordero, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
- Hannah Smotrich, UM School of Art & Design
- Jennifer Alexa, Deputy City Clerk
- Steve Gerhart, Deputy City Clerk
Congratulations to the winners!
