73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Here are the winning designs of Ann Arbor’s ‘I Voted’ sticker contest

Residents young and old submitted designs for city’s next ‘I Voted’ stickers

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, I Voted Stickers, Election, Election 2020, Vote, Washtenaw County, Community, Students, Residents
"I Voted in Ann Arbor" stickers on a table at Pioneer High School on March 10, 2020.
"I Voted in Ann Arbor" stickers on a table at Pioneer High School on March 10, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The City Clerk’s Office has announced the winners of the city’s 2020 “I Voted” sticker contest, launched earlier this year.

Local artists, students and more were invited to submit their best designs ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Votes from the public and a panel of judges selected the finalists. The City Clerk’s Office hopes the local designed custom stickers will encourage voter turnout in the upcoming election season.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here are the winning designs, from the city of Ann Arbor’s website:

Ann Arbor's 2020 "I Voted" sticker contest winners.
Ann Arbor's 2020 "I Voted" sticker contest winners. (City of Ann Arbor)

Judges included:

  • Christopher Taylor, Mayor
  • Jan Davies McDermott, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
  • Jonah Copi, Ann Arbor Public Art Commission
  • Dirk Mayhew, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
  • Jennifer Sheppard, Ann Arbor Public Schools
  • Kelly Speth, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
  • Stephanie Rowden, UM School of Art & Design
  • Leah Cordero, Ann Arbor Citizens Academy
  • Hannah Smotrich, UM School of Art & Design
  • Jennifer Alexa, Deputy City Clerk
  • Steve Gerhart, Deputy City Clerk

Congratulations to the winners!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: