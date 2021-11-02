Ann Arbor’s Booksweet partners with local student advocates for Saturday event

ANN ARBOR – Booksweet on Ann Arbor’s Northside will be hosting an event on Saturday from 8-9 p.m. with student-led advocacy organization Rise.

The national movement aims to restore funding for public colleges and universities to make education accessible and affordable to all.

According to Rise, college tuition cost has risen more than 3,000% over the past 50 years, leaving millions in student debt or unable to study at a college or university due to the cost. Here in Michigan, Rise has helped adults over the age of 25 attain two years of free community college through the Michigan Reconnect Program. Current efforts are aimed at expanding free education to all in Michigan, according to a release.

The free event is designed for teens and adults.

The event will feature:

Ad

Washtenaw Community College Rise Fellows Latitude Brown and Judah Orli

Storytelling by Nia Turner, Washtenaw Community College student and Rise Fellow

A group letter writing campaign to create change in Michigan

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, proof of vaccination is required to enter and masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are limited and RSVPs are required.

In addition to the event, 10% of all books purchased from Booksweet’s Access + Higher Ed Reading List will be donated to Rise.

Booksweet is located at 1729 Plymouth Rd. in The Courtyard Shops.