Ann Arbor firefighters extinguish garage fire on city’s west side

Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department and Scio Township Fire Department extinguished a fire on Ann Arbor's west side on Nov. 2, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Fire Department extinguished a garage fire on the 3100 block of Dexter Ave. on Tuesday.

At 3:02 p.m., a still alarm alerted crews to the fire in the detached garage. Engine 1-3 arrived at the scene and swiftly put out the blaze with assistance from Scio Township Fire Department.

“AAFD along with our partners at Scio Twp FD did a great job with quick extinguishment limiting damage,” AAFD Fire Chief Mike Kennedy wrote A4 via email.

Photos from the scene show one side of the structure badly charred from the fire.

No injuries were reported and the incident is now under investigation. According to AAFD, the fire is considered unintentional.

Kennedy said he wants to remind residents to follow code requirements when conducting recreational fires, including not lighting a campfire within 25 feet of a structure or a portable fire pit within 15 feet of a structure. These fires should not be left unattended and proper extinguishing equipment should be on hand when conducting a fire. To see the city’s guide on recreational fire safety, click here.

Ad

As leaves continue to fall on the ground, Kennedy also reminds residents that burning leaves is prohibited within the city limits.