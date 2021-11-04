45º
All About Ann Arbor

Big Lots to open new Ypsilanti location on Nov. 13

All Big Lots locations open on Thanksgiving Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The store's new location is at 2850 Washtenaw Ave. (Big Lots)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Discount retailer Big Lots will be holding the grand opening of its newest Washtenaw County location on Nov. 13 in Ypsilanti.

Located at 2850 Washtenaw Ave., the store will be offering doorbuster offers and scratch-off cards worth up to $250 toward purchases on opening weekend Nov. 13-14.

The new 32,436-square-foot store will feature exclusive and national brands as well as private labels of furniture and home décor items.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Ypsilanti with the opening of our newest location,” Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO and president said in a statement. “We’ve put our most innovative thinking into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Big Lots offers same-day delivery, contactless curbside pickup and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store for customers who prefer to limit in-store interactions. According to a press release, the company has “implemented a number of procedures in accordance with local protocols to protect the health and well-being of community members in each store.”

A Fortune 500 company, Big Lots has 1,422 locations in 47 states.

For more information, visit www.biglots.com.

