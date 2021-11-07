Ann Arbor Coffee Roasting Co. opens in former Espresso Royale location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Coffee fans have a new option in Tree Town’s ever-growing caffeine scene.

Ann Arbor Coffee Roasting Co. has opened up in the former State Street space once home to an Espresso Royale.

Having held a soft opening in October, the new cafe offers up a menu of espresso and coffee drinks, teas, plant-based milks, Washtenaw Dairy doughnuts, bagels and other pastries.

Specialty drinks include a Whiskey latte, New Orleans ice coffee, Masala Chai and a Coconut Creme latte.

The coffee shop is the second in Ann Arbor to be created by former Espresso Royale affiliates in former Espresso Royale locations—the first being M36 Coffee Roasters on South University. Espresso Royale permanently closed its Michigan locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caffeine fiends can visit the new cafe between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

Ann Arbor Coffee Roasting Co. is at 324 South State Street.