All About Ann Arbor

Holidays to close Ann Arbor city offices twice in November

Thanksgiving holiday to delay some city services

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City government offices will close twice in November due to Veterans Day and the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Larcom City Hall offices and the 15th Judicial District Court will close in observation of Veterans Day. Curbside collection of trash, compost and recycling, along with safety services will not be impacted, the city said.

However, trash, compost and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day when city offices close again on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Collections planned for Thursday will take place on Friday and Friday collections on Saturday, a notice from the city said.

