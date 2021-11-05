Active duty service members, veterans can enjoy free activities in Ann Arbor parks on Thursday

The University of Michigan Golf Course will reopen on May 1, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – As a show of appreciation on Veterans Day, the city of Ann Arbor will be offering active duty military members and veterans free entry to its recreational sports facilities.

Veterans Day falls on Thursday, and those who qualify can enjoy golf, swimming and ice skating at the following locations:

Golf at Huron Hills Golf Course. Tee times are required for golfing, and players may choose to walk or ride. To reserve a spot, call 734-794-6246. Parks staff may pair up groups and in the case of severe weather, no rainchecks will be issued.

Swimming at Mack Indoor Pool during the following times: 7-9:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.

Open skating at Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Skate rental is also free for active duty and retired military members.

Huron Hills Golf Course is located at 3465 E. Huron River Drive.

Mack Indoor Pool is located at 715 Brooks St.

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.