University of Michigan reports ‘significant rise’ in student COVID cases

University of Michigan students walk through central campus in Ann Arbor in 2020.

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan officials reported on Tuesday that there has been a “significant rise” in COVID cases among the student community over the past week.

“Social gatherings without masks continue to be the primary identified route of transmission among students,” reads a U-M statement.

In their last update on Nov. 5, school officials said they had identified two clusters involving 40 students. All of the cases were related to a social gathering over Halloween weekend and fall break travel.

Currently, U-M student cases account for 17% of all COVID cases in Washtenaw County -- a significant jump from Nov. 2 when that figure stood at 7%.

U-M’s Quarantine and Isolation Housing occupancy stands at 17%, and the majority of COVID-positive students are reporting having mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, officials said cases among U-M employees remain “stable at an elevated plateau.”

In addition to COVID, cases of influenza and mono are rising on campus. Students are also testing positive for RSV and strep.

To see U-M’s COVID data dashboard where updates are posted weekly, click here.

