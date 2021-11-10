Ann Arbor’s Booksweet to host conversation on link between local Black histories, built environment

Tote bags on display at the newly-opened Booksweet on Aug. 10, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Booksweet is partnering with two local nonprofits to host a community conversation titled Building Matters Ann Arbor: Black Histories + Our Built Environment on Friday, Nov. 19 from 7:30-9 p.m.

The event, designed for teens and adults, will feature speakers from Building Matters Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County Historical Museum. It is centered around the release of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” a book that places “slavery and its continuing legacy at the center of our national narrative,” according to Booksweet.

Ad

“While the book release isn’t until 11/16, the project has been stirring up some national controversy for a few months now (it’s often mentioned as part of the ‘critical race theory’ debate),” Booksweet co-owner Truly Render said in a statement.

“To welcome the title to our shop, I felt it was really important to make space for a conversation that can localize the themes of the book, helping readers understand Black Histories in Ann Arbor as a grounding place to begin / strengthen equity work in our community.”

The event’s speakers include:

Now through Nov. 15, Booksweet will contribute 10% of proceeds from pre-orders of “The 1916 Project: A New Origin Story” to the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County.

For more information about the event, click here.

Ad

For more information about Booksweet, visit www.shopbooksweet.com.

Booksweet is located at 1729 Plymouth Rd. in The Courtyard Shops.