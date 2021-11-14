Ann Arbor within Top 10 best midsize sports cities of 2021

Students and fans walk to Michigan Stadium for the first home football game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thanks to its love of sports, Ann Arbor is now one of the best midsize sports cities in the United States.

Recently, Tree Town took seventh place on WalletHub’s Top 10 list of best midsize cities and was ranked 44th best overall among small- to large-sized cities across the country.

To make its lists, the personal finance website looked at five of the largest sports in 392 cities of different sizes across the US. Midsize cities were considered to have between 100,000 and 300,000 people.

Rankings from previous lists for football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer were combined with scores for fan conditions. Scores were then weighted based on the total percentage of American adults that follow each sport according to data from The Global Sports Consumption Report, WalletHub said.

Learn more about the methodology here.

Here are the Top 10 midsize sports cities:

1. Buffalo, NY

2. Green Bay, WI

3. Salt Lake City, UT

4. Orlando, FL

5. Glendale, AZ

6. Durham, NC

7. Ann Arbor, MI

8. Baton Rouge, LA

9. South Bend, IN

10. Norman, OK