Beloved Santa’s Mailbox returns to downtown Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s time! The much loved Santa’s Mailbox is returning to downtown Tree Town for the holiday season.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 29, letters to Santa can be dropped off at the special mailbox on Main Street right outside Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub.

Local businesses will take care of postage and are in charge of making sure that well wishes, gift lists and holiday cheer all get to the jolly man in red at the Northpole.

Community members big and small can submit letters through Tuesday, Dec. 14. Those with a return address will receive a reply from Santa.

Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub is at 318 S. Main St.

Visit the Main Street Ann Arbor website for more events.

