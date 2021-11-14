Shelter Association of Washtenaw County to host awareness rally Saturday

Mattresses ready to be used in the Delonis winter warming center (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – More than 3,000 people are considered homeless within Washtenaw County according to the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County (SAWC).

Community members can join the association for its “Hustle for Housing” rally on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Liberty Plaza to raise awareness about hunger, homelessness and affordable housing.

The 10 a.m. rally, at 310 S. Division St., will include speakers and a two-mile walk around downtown Ann Arbor ending with refreshments at the shelter association’s Delonis Center Building.

“This event is all about the vulnerable population we serve every single day. Even with providing services to more than 1,300 homeless individuals annually; we still have a crisis when it comes to affordable housing across Washtenaw County. With this rally, we’re continuing to advocate on behalf of our homeless population struggling with their own barriers, in addition to this county-wide housing crisis,” said SAWC Executive Director Dan Kelly.

Ad

Speakers planned for Saturday’s rally are Kelly, a formerly homeless veteran and SAWC client, and Washtenaw County Housing Alliance Executive Director Amanda Carlisle.

Ann Arbor City Council member Kathy Griswold will also be in attendance, the association said in a release.

Those interested can register for the rally and walk on the shelter association website.

Currently, SAWC is asking residents to urge Ann Arbor City Council to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to address local homelessness and affordable housing.

The Delonis Center Building is at 312 W. Huron St.