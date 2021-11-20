37º
Annual Thanksgiving 5K to close several streets in downtown Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s Ann Arbor Turkey Trot will close many streets as Thanksgiving runners take to the streets downtown.

Held annually, participants in the Thanksgiving 5K follow a course around the downtown area. Runners this year will start and end the race on East Liberty Street.

The sold-out Turkey Trot begins at 8:45 a.m., with a 1K Tot Trot starting earlier at 8:15 a.m.

Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon on Thursday for the event.

Here’s which roads to avoid:

  • Liberty Street between Division Street and Main Street
  • Main Street from Liberty Street to Keech Avenue
  • Keech Avenue between Main Street and Greene
  • Greene Street between Keech Avenue and Davis Avenue
  • Davis Avenue between Greene Street and Brown Street
  • Brown Street from Davis Avenue to Hill Street
  • Hill Street from Brown Street to Division Street
  • Division Street between Hill Street and Hoover Avenue
  • Hoover Avenue from Main Street to Mary Street
  • Mary and Sybil streets between Hoover Avenue and Benjamin Street
  • Benjamin Street from Mary Street to Sybil Street

