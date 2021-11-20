Annual Thanksgiving 5K to close several streets in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s Ann Arbor Turkey Trot will close many streets as Thanksgiving runners take to the streets downtown.

Held annually, participants in the Thanksgiving 5K follow a course around the downtown area. Runners this year will start and end the race on East Liberty Street.

The sold-out Turkey Trot begins at 8:45 a.m., with a 1K Tot Trot starting earlier at 8:15 a.m.

Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon on Thursday for the event.

Here’s which roads to avoid: