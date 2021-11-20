Annual Thanksgiving 5K to close several streets in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s Ann Arbor Turkey Trot will close many streets as Thanksgiving runners take to the streets downtown.
Held annually, participants in the Thanksgiving 5K follow a course around the downtown area. Runners this year will start and end the race on East Liberty Street.
The sold-out Turkey Trot begins at 8:45 a.m., with a 1K Tot Trot starting earlier at 8:15 a.m.
Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon on Thursday for the event.
Here’s which roads to avoid:
- Liberty Street between Division Street and Main Street
- Main Street from Liberty Street to Keech Avenue
- Keech Avenue between Main Street and Greene
- Greene Street between Keech Avenue and Davis Avenue
- Davis Avenue between Greene Street and Brown Street
- Brown Street from Davis Avenue to Hill Street
- Hill Street from Brown Street to Division Street
- Division Street between Hill Street and Hoover Avenue
- Hoover Avenue from Main Street to Mary Street
- Mary and Sybil streets between Hoover Avenue and Benjamin Street
- Benjamin Street from Mary Street to Sybil Street