Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office searching for endangered missing 62-year-old man

William “Bob” Robert Miller was last seen at his home on the 1700 block of Knollwood Bend on Monday, Nov. 8.

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Superior Township man who did not return after going for a walk on Monday, Nov. 8.

William “Bob” Robert Miller was last seen at his home on the 1700 block of Knollwood Bend where he told staff he was going for a walk.

He is described as 62-years-old, 200lbs, 6 feet 1 inch tall with blue eyes, brown hair and a gray/brown beard.

Police are asking the Washtenaw County community for help looking for Miller as all other efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Miller was last seen wearing a tan jacket, green sweater, white t-shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers, according to a social media post from police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.

Confidential tips can be made by 734-973-7711 or through the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-773-2587.