Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office searching for endangered missing 62-year-old man

William Miller last seen at Superior Township home

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

William “Bob” Robert Miller was last seen at his home on the 1700 block of Knollwood Bend on Monday, Nov. 8. (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Superior Township man who did not return after going for a walk on Monday, Nov. 8.

William “Bob” Robert Miller was last seen at his home on the 1700 block of Knollwood Bend where he told staff he was going for a walk.

He is described as 62-years-old, 200lbs, 6 feet 1 inch tall with blue eyes, brown hair and a gray/brown beard.

Police are asking the Washtenaw County community for help looking for Miller as all other efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Miller was last seen wearing a tan jacket, green sweater, white t-shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers, according to a social media post from police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.

Confidential tips can be made by 734-973-7711 or through the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-773-2587.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

