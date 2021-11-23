University of Michigan: Influenza cases continue to outpace COVID in students on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan officials reported a decrease in COVID cases among students and staff over the past week as testing has increased prior to Thanksgiving break.

According to the school’s update on Tuesday, of the 985 students that tested for COVID last week at the University Health Service, 41 tested positive for a positivity rate of 4.2%.

These latest figures place U-M student cases at 8% of the total cases in Washtenaw County. The majority of the students who tested positive for COVID reported having mild symptoms.

In contrast, cases of influenza on campus continue to increase, and test positivity currently stands at 36.1%. Other test positivity rates for seasonal illnesses include 9.6% for Mono, 8.3% for strep throat and 3.9% for RSV.

UHS has recorded a total of 760 influenza cases among students since Oct. 6, most of which the health service said is occurring in unvaccinated students.

Investigators with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived on U-M’s campus last week to study the influenza outbreak. That investigation is ongoing.