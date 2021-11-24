Bo Schembechler statue vandalized with red paint, graffiti: ‘Hail to the victims’

The Bo Schembechler statue outside of Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized with red paint and graffiti. More coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Bo_Schembechler/

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Bo Schembechler statue outside of Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized with red paint and graffiti.

The statue of the former Michigan football coach was found splashed with red paint Wednesday morning. The words “BO KNEW” and the phrase “hail to the victims” were scrawled on the steps next to the statue.

The phrase is a rally cry by supporters of the victims of former university physician Dr. Robert Anderson.

A statement from a university spokesman reads: “The vandalism is under investigation by the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security.”

WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have reached out to the public safety division for comment.

