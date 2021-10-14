Dozens join protest outside University of Michigan president’s Ann Arbor home

Jon Vaughn, who was a Wolverine football standout in the late 1980s, has been camping in a tent outside of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel’s home since last Friday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jon Vaughn, who was a Wolverine football standout in the late 1980s, has been camping in a tent outside of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel’s home since last Friday.

On Wednesday night, dozens came out to support him including other former athletes who said they were sexually assaulted by former university physician, Dr. Robert Anderson.

Anderson died in 2008.

Currently, the university is in court ordered mediation with former students like Vaughn who said they suffered through Anderson’s so called exams. The university’s lawyers have advised the president and the Board of Regents to limit what they say because of the litigation. Their response and legal action isn’t sitting well with Anderson’s survivors.

“I will not be a John Doe, I am Jon Vaughn,” he told the crowd at the top of his lungs.

Fellow Wolverine football player Chuck Christian drove 15 hours from Massachusetts so Vaughn won’t be alone.

“Hail to the victims,” Christian chanted to the crowd.

Tad DeLuca, who warned the university in 1975 about Anderson and had his athletic scholarship revoked, was inspired by the Nassar survivors and wrote the university again in 2018.

“All I can say is they knew,” DeLuca said. “They knew and they covered it up for decades, no more.”

After Wednesday night’s protest, the university sent a statement:

“We hear all of the survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse and we thank them for their bravery in coming forward. “We appreciate all of the ways in which survivors have shared their very personal stories, including at tonight’s protest, during Board of Regents’ meetings, through news media reports and with the WilmerHale investigators. “At the University of Michigan we are working every single day to make our campus safer for every member of our community. “We also are working toward fair compensation for the Anderson survivors through the confidential, court-supervised mediation process that is continuing. Out of respect for that process, there is nothing more we are able to share.” University of Michigan

