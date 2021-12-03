Donate in-person to Rockin’ for the Hungry on Saturday at these three Kroger stores

ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers will be accepting food and fund donations in-person on Saturday at three Kroger stores in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti as part of its annual Rockin’ for the Hungry food drive.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members can drop off donations at the following Kroger locations:

400 S. Maple Rd. in Ann Arbor

2641 Plymouth Rd. in Ann Arbor

2010 Whittaker Rd. in Ypsilanti

Food Gatherers staff and volunteers will be posted outside each store to help accept donations.

Each year, Washtenaw County’s largest food bank partners with Kroger and ann arbor’s 107one for the five-day fundraiser and food drive. The goal of the effort is to raise the equivalent of 1 million meals for Washtenaw County residents in need.

“The need for food remains elevated in our community and many of our neighbors rely on Food Gatherers and our network of pantries and programs to make ends meet,” President and CEO of Food Gatherers Eileen Spring said in a statement. “The pandemic created a perfect storm of operational challenges and increased need for food banks and food pantries everywhere.

“Even as the economy opens back up, we expect our elevated response will be in place for the next 18-24 months. Donations made during Rockin’ will provide nutritious groceries and meals to anyone in need in our community, all year long.”

The last day to donate is Saturday. Monetary donations can be made online anytime or by calling 734-606-0753.

For more information, visit www.foodgatherers.org/rockin.