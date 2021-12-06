44º
City of Ann Arbor offices to close for four days in December

Holiday closures won’t impact city trash, recycling services

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Larcom City Hall at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members needing to visit City of Ann Arbor offices will need to plan around two closures this month.

Municipal offices will be closed for four days throughout December in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Trash and recycling will not be delayed, the city said in a December newsletter.

Here’s which days the offices will be closed:

  • Thursday, Dec. 23 - Christmas Eve
  • Friday, Dec. 24 - Christmas Day
  • Thursday, Dec. 30 - New Year’s Eve
  • Friday, Dec. 31 - New Year’s Day

