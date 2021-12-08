Annual Rockin’ for the Hungry raises more than 1 million meals in Ann Arbor area

Volunteers collect donations outside a Kroger store in the Ann Arbor area in December 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers announced on Wednesday it exceeded its goal of raising 1 million meals during its 2021 Rockin’ for the Hungry food and fund drive, which took place Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

A partnership between the food bank, Kroger and ann arbor’s 107one, this year’s Rockin’ for the Hungry raised the equivalent of 1,285,563 meals for food insecure residents of Washtenaw County.

“Since the start of the pandemic, many more of our neighbors have turned to their local food pantries for help, some for the first time,” President and CEO of Food Gatherers Eileen Spring said in a release. “Even as the economy reopens, we are still seeing increased food insecurity. Food Gatherers’ is grateful to everyone who donated to help keep plates and cupboards full.”

A donor drops off a bag of food inside a Kroger store in the Ann Arbor area during 2021 Rockin' for the Hungry. (Food Gatherers)

Rockin’ for the Hungry supports Food Gatherers’ food rescue program, food bank and its more than 170 community partner programs that distribute food to Washtenaw County residents.

Food Gatherers says it distributed more than 9 million pounds of food to those in need during fiscal year 2021.

Each year during Rockin’, hosts from ann arbor’s 107one hold five-days of live broadcasts centered around the food drive, interviewing community members, sponsors and Food Gatherers staff.

This year, students from Community High School raised more than $77,000, which, along with other donations was matched by gifts from the Harold and Kay Peplau Family Fund, Kroger, and others.

Food Gatherers places priority on helping local residents have regular access to nutritious food.

For more information, visit www.foodgatherers.org.