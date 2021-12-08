University of Michigan women’s hospital named among best in nation

ANN ARBOR – The Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital at University of Michigan Health has been ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best hospitals in the U.S. for maternity care.

Along with other 236 hospitals, Michigan Medicine earned a “High Performing” rating among the 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services.

Published on Tuesday, the inaugural list was developed based on measures of quality in uncomplicated pregnancies.

“We are honored to care for thousands of pregnant patients and families who choose University of Michigan Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital for maternity care every year,” chief operating officer of Von Voigtlander and U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Luanne Ewald said in a release.

“This recognition highlights our extraordinary teams of maternal health physicians, nurses and staff who are passionate about providing exceptional care for pregnant individuals and their newborns.”

Quality measures considered for the Best Hospitals for Maternity list included rate of Caesarean deliveries, complication rates and successful breastfeeding support.

“The Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Birth Center aims to optimize the childbirth experience for all our patients,” chair of the Michigan Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dee Fenner said in a release. “We welcome birthing people from around the state and the region and provide obstetrics care for those with high-risk medical conditions and babies with complex congenital problems, as well as for pregnancies without known complications – which is the area of care recognized by U.S. News.

“Our teams have worked hard to promote flexible and inclusive birthing options with an emphasis on safety and evidence-based care.”

The evaluation by U.S. News & World Report did not consider high-risk pregnancies. The rankings were based on a voluntary survey that took place in spring 2021 which reflects 2019 data.

“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report Ben Harder said in a statement. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as High Performing meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies.”