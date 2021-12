Here’s the holiday skating schedule at Ann Arbor’s Veterans Memorial Park

ANN ARBOR – With school out for winter break, ice skating is a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy this season.

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena has posted its holiday skating hours at its facility on 2150 Jackson Ave.

Special holiday hours (subject to change):

Dec. 20: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:50 p.m.

Dec. 21: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:50 p.m.

Dec. 22: 11 a.m.-1:10 p.m.

Dec. 23: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Closed

Dec. 26: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 27: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:50 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:50 p.m.

Dec. 30: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Closed

Public skate pricing is as follows:

Adult: $6

Youth (17 & under): $5

Senior (60 & older): $5

Skate rental: $3

Face masks are required at all times inside Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena.