Washtenaw County Health Department to begin administering COVID boosters for teens on Tuesday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will start administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to teenagers aged 16 and 17 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the CDC expanded its booster recommendation to include 16- and 17-year olds. Up until this week, its recommendation was only for those ages 18 and up.

The Health Department has opened scheduling for youth ages 5-17 to receive a dose or a booster of Pfizer. To see available times and to make an appointment, click here.

The CDC has expanded recommendations for booster doses to now include everyone 16+. At this time, 16 and 17 year old's can only get a Pfizer booster. Boosters can be given 6 months after a 2nd dose. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bSvXKqc64s — Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) December 10, 2021

Up to three children from the same household can be included in the same time slot. Those who book an appointment but find an earlier spot elsewhere are reminded to cancel their existing appointment so it can be used by another family.

According to the department’s website, youth clinics will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of December and appointments are required.

For questions or concerns, call the Health Department at 734-544-6700 or visit its website.

The Health Department is located at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.