All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Health Department to begin administering COVID boosters for teens on Tuesday

CDC approves Pfizer booster shots for teens age 16, 17

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, federal officials said they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults. But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will start administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to teenagers aged 16 and 17 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the CDC expanded its booster recommendation to include 16- and 17-year olds. Up until this week, its recommendation was only for those ages 18 and up.

The Health Department has opened scheduling for youth ages 5-17 to receive a dose or a booster of Pfizer. To see available times and to make an appointment, click here.

Up to three children from the same household can be included in the same time slot. Those who book an appointment but find an earlier spot elsewhere are reminded to cancel their existing appointment so it can be used by another family.

According to the department’s website, youth clinics will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of December and appointments are required.

For questions or concerns, call the Health Department at 734-544-6700 or visit its website.

The Health Department is located at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

