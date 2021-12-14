Washtenaw County resident wins $2M playing Mega Millions

ANN ARBOR – Jeffrey Phillips couldn’t believe his luck when he won a $1 million prize on Nov. 26 during the Mega Millions drawing.

The 62-year-old matched the five white balls with the numbers 07-27-37-42-59. His winnings were then multiplied to $2 million thanks to the Megaplier.

Phillips said he purchased his winning ticket at Polly’s Country Market in Chelsea.

“I play the Mega Millions game weekly and have been playing the same set of numbers for years,” Phillips said in a statement. “The Sunday after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and started writing them down. After the first few numbers, I thought: ‘Wait a minute, these numbers are familiar.’

“When I realized what I had won, I called for my wife to have her come look the ticket over. We were both in shock, and it still hasn’t sunk in yet!”

Phillips claimed his prize at the Lottery headquarters and said he plans to purchase a new home and car.

“I can’t comprehend the feeling of winning or put it in to words,” Phillips said in a release. “It still doesn’t feel like this is real.”

How Mega Millions works

Drawings for Mega Millions take place on Tuesday and Friday evenings and each play only costs $2. Players can add a “Megaplier” for an extra $1 per play that can multiply -- up to five times -- non-jackpot winnings.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 45 states. They are also sold in Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets for the Mega Millions drawing can be purchased online and at 10,500 retailers across the state until 10:45 p.m. on each drawing day.

For more information, visit www.michiganlottery.com.